‘No connection whatsoever’: Malaysia PM Anwar dismisses Epstein email link

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday (Feb 1) denied any links with parties involved in the case of convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein, after the release of US Department of Justice (DOJ) files revealed a 14-year-old email exchange mentioning the prime minister.

“Just today, I found out that some outsider wanted to meet and even ‘dropped’ my name in an e-mail linked to the Epstein case,” Anwar wrote in a Facebook post.

“Thank Allah, as mentioned in that e-mail, it’s been more than a decade, and I have absolutely no connection whatsoever with any of the parties exchanging those e-mails – especially Epstein.”

Anwar was among several world figures – which include billionaire Bill Gates and Britain’s disgraced former prince Andrew – mentioned in a series of Epstein-related materials released by the DOJ on Friday.

A screenshot of the viral email, dated Feb 21, 2012, showed an unknown associate of Epstein inquiring if a meeting should be set up between Anwar and “Jes” to explore potential future benefits for “JPM”, referring to the US bank JP Morgan and Jes Stanley, the company’s investment bank chief executive at the time.

“Should we arrange a private meeting for Jes with Anwar? If he becomes prime minister of Malaysia, he will clean up and it could be a gold mine for JPM,” said the unknown Epstein associate, whose name was redacted by the justice department.