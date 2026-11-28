KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's lawsuits against Google over alleged failures to tackle harmful online content will not affect the US tech giant's investments in the country, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Friday (Nov 27).



The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said Wednesday it was suing Google for US$146 million.



The case has prompted concerns about whether it would affect the company's plans to sink billions of dollars into the Southeast Asian nation to build data centres and other infrastructure.



Anwar defended the legal action on Friday, saying Google had been slow to respond to complaints, with some left unanswered for up to half a year.



The lawsuits "will not affect (the investments)", he told reporters in the capital Kuala Lumpur.



"There are cases of online gambling that we have reported, but after six months, no actions have been taken."