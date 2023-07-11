Mahathir’s statement against multiracial Malaysia a ‘desperate attempt’ to be relevant: PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Monday (Jul 10) called former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s outcry against the concept of a multiracial Malaysia as the latter’s “desperate attempt” to be relevant.

“The ex-prime minister lost his deposit in Langkawi. I don’t think we should take him very seriously … (This is his) last desperate attempt to be seen (as) relevant,” said Mr Anwar at the International Malaysia Law Conference.

During the 15th General Election (GE15) in November last year, Dr Mahathir failed to defend his Langkawi seat and lost his deposit after securing 4,566 out of 25,463 votes. It was his first electoral defeat in 53 years.

Mr Anwar stressed on Monday that the constitution protects the welfare of all citizens in Malaysia.

“The constitution is very clear on the position of the Malays but the constitution is also clear to protect the welfare of all citizens in this country … The future is for all Malaysians,” he said.

He also criticised those who were “stuck” focusing on who Malaysia belongs to.

“I can't understand why, in 2023, we are stuck. We are not talking about governance, we are not talking about economic advancement or digital technology; we are stuck on who this country belongs (to),” he said.

The prime minister then challenged those who claim to want to help the Malays to surrender half their wealth to the community.