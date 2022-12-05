Malaysian ministers to take 20% pay cut: PM Anwar after chairing first Cabinet meeting

PUTRAJAYA: Cabinet ministers in Malaysia's unity government have agreed to take a 20 per cent cut in their monthly salaries, said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim after chairing his first Cabinet meeting on Monday (Dec 5).

They agreed to this out of concern for problems faced by the public, Mr Anwar told a press conference at the prime minister’s office.

“This is until the economy recovers. If the economy recovers in three years, we will review this. The cutting of salaries is not appropriate, but I thank them for their willingness to sacrifice a bit," he added.

“There are some people who say Anwar is not taking the prime minister’s salary, he will take the salary of the finance minister. That’s not right. There is only one salary."

Mr Anwar, who is also the finance minister, was flanked by deputy prime ministers Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Fadillah Yusof as well as Chief Secretary to the Government Mohd Zuki Ali during the press conference at the prime minister’s office.

During the recent general election campaign, Mr Anwar pledged to forgo his salary in solidarity with the plight of the people.

The Cabinet line-up, which comprises 28 ministers, was unveiled last Friday.

It is leaner than the previous Cabinet, as Mr Anwar had earlier made clear his intention to downsize the team. He also said that he will do away with appointing Cabinet ministers as a form of reward.

The list of deputy ministers has yet to be announced.

The Cabinet led by former prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob had 31 ministers and 38 deputies.

Mr Muhyiddin Yassin, meanwhile, had 32 ministers and 38 deputies.

The Nov 19 election produced no clear winner, with neither Mr Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) nor Mr Muhyiddin’s Perikatan Nasional (PN) able to secure a simple majority in the 222-seat Lower House.

PH won 81 seats while PN managed 73, putting both in a position to form the next government. A coalition needs to be backed by at least 112 lawmakers to form the next government. Both coalitions scrambled to gather support from BN, GPS and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS).

BN, which finished a distant third, managed to win 30 seats. GPS won 23 seats while GRS emerged victorious in six seats.

The king had asked PH and PN to form a unity government, but the latter turned down the suggestion.

Following a meeting of the Malay rulers on Nov 24 regarding the political impasse, Istana Negara announced that Mr Anwar will be the next prime minister.

After being sworn in on Nov 24, Mr Anwar told reporters that the unity government comprises PH, BN and GPS. The government also included Parti Warisan Sabah, Malaysian United Democratic Alliance and other independent lawmakers.

A day later, he said that GRS also joined the unity government.