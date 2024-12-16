Coalition chaos: Malaysia's political camps in disarray as minister mulls defection, opposition member quits post

KUALA LUMPUR: Both Malaysia’s government and opposition coalitions are facing big questions on unity after developments involving their key leaders in the past week point to possible cracks in their respective alliances.

The ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition was rocked by speculation that International Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz would jump ship from the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) to its pact partner Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

After prime minister and PKR president Anwar Ibrahim admitted on Sunday (Dec 15) that Tengku Zafrul was in preliminary talks with the party, UMNO said that any such move would not be allowed.

Some UMNO members even called on the party to reconsider its support for the unity government.

Meanwhile, Perikatan Nasional (PN) – the opposition coalition – was hit by news that Terengganu chief minister Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar of Parti Islam Se-Malaysia's (PAS) was stepping down from his position as treasurer-general of the coalition.

While the developments could cause “chaos” in both coalitions, analysts believed that the status quo would remain on both sides of the political spectrum in the near term.

“These issues are something that all parties need to solve immediately. The Tengku Zafrul issue is something that could change the political landscape but I believe the prime minister would now think twice about allowing him to join PKR,” said political analyst Awang Azman Awang Pawi of Universiti Malaya (UM).

The biggest political talking point of the weekend was Tengku Zafrul’s possible switch to PKR as well as speculation that he would become the chief minister of Selangor.

Political analyst Azmi Hassan of the Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research said that he was not surprised with the speculation surrounding Tengku Zafrul as he did not have much support within UMNO although he was a minister and a division chief.

“It would be very hard for him to be an elected representative in UMNO. He blamed UMNO for the toxic politics, but he cannot blame the party and its members. He was handed his post on a silver platter by the party’s leadership, but UMNO politics is all about grassroots support,” he told CNA.

To become Selangor’s chief minister, Tengku Zafrul would have to first contest and win a by-election to be a state assemblyman and then be appointed to the chief minister position by the state’s ruler. Another elected representative would have to resign and make way for Tengku Zafrul.



Selangor chief minister Amirudin Shaari however said that Selangor ruler Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah advised him to continue to serve as the chief minister until the end of his term. The Selangor state elections have to be called by 2028.

"Among the Sultan's advice was to ensure that I carry out my duties until they are completed and guarantee political stability in the country and the state," he was quoted as saying by the News Straits Times on Saturday (Dec 14).