Malaysia to work towards Myanmar's full reintegration into ASEAN, says Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said his government would do "whatever possible" to ensure Myanmar was re-integrated into the Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN, following a meeting with Myanmar's military-backed leader Min Aung Hlaing on Thursday (Oct 8).

Anwar also pledged to continue working with Myanmar, including on the repatriation of thousands of Myanmar nationals from Malaysia - a move that has been widely criticised by the United Nations and rights groups concerned about the risks from an ongoing civil war.

Former Myanmar military chief Min Aung Hlaing is on a two-day visit to Malaysia as he seeks greater international legitimacy after becoming president in April following an election that Western nations and rights groups widely criticised as a sham.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since 2021 when Min Aung Hlaing led a military coup against a democratically elected government, triggering armed conflict across much of the country.

Min Aung Hlaing and other senior Myanmar officials have been barred from attending summits of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) after failing to adhere to an ASEAN-brokered peace plan following the coup, but some member countries have sought to re-establish ties.

Since becoming president, Min Aung Hlaing has also visited ASEAN members Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam.