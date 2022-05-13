Bailout of troubled government-linked company, Malaysia's future among issues raised in Anwar-Najib debate

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim and former prime minister Najib Razak squared off in a live debate on Thursday (May 12) night.

The 90-minute debate centred on whether to bail out cash-strapped Sapura Energy Bhd, as well as the future and direction of Malaysia’s economy and politics.

Najib supported the bailout, arguing that people would be on the losing end if the company goes bankrupt, while Mr Anwar proposed for a forensic audit to get to the root of mismanagement.

Najib said that as Sapura Energy is owned by Malaysians via Permodalan Nasional Bhd (a government-linked investment company), there is a need to rescue Sapura Energy which he said was once the second biggest oil and gas company in the world.

He suggested that either Petronas takes over Sapura Energy or that the company gets government-guaranteed bank loans.

The Pekan MP said more than 10,500 locals hold high-skilled jobs in Sapura Energy and that it has about 3,000 vendors, contributing RM92 billion (US$20.9 billion) to the local economy.

“I agree that if there has been misappropriation, there should be action, but don’t let it go bankrupt.

“If it goes bankrupt, the country and the people will be the ones to lose out,” he said, adding that his suggestions would not cost the taxpayers a single cent.