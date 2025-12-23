Najib court ruling: PM Anwar calls for calm after DAP MP’s ‘celebrate’ comment sparks UMNO backlash

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday (Dec 23) has called for calm and all parties to respect the country’s judiciary following a decision by the Kuala Lumpur High Court which rejected former premier Najib Razak’s bid to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest.

This came a day after a Democratic Action Party (DAP) lawmaker came under fire from leaders of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) following a Facebook post she had made seen as celebrating the judgment against Najib, which sparked threats of an UMNO pullout from the unity government.

Both UMNO and DAP are part of Anwar’s unity government.

In his Facebook post, Anwar stressed that the judiciary must remain independent and free from external influence, and that he respects the judges’ ruling on this principle.

“Based on the principle of legal sovereignty, all parties should respect the decision made by the judges, including the legal avenues available for filing appeals, as provided under the law and in accordance with the powers of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong (the king),” he said in a statement.

Anwar also called on all parties to exercise patience and prudence, noting that while some may not sympathise with Najib and his family, it is “important to avoid escalating tensions or creating a charged atmosphere in this sensitive matter”.