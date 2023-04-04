Anwar says taxing nicotine liquid, gel products in vapes will curb rampant usage in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: It is too drastic a measure for the government to ban the usage of vapes and electronic cigarettes in the country, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Tuesday (Apr 4).

Instead, the government will tax these nicotine-laced products in order to stop them from being widespread and cheap.

“We are taking a relatively simple approach which is to impose taxes while also strictly prohibiting (its usage) in parliament and schools.

“(This means) the restrictions are enough to prevent people, especially young people, from vaping or smoking,” said Mr Anwar in parliament.

He added that the government will also hold campaigns to raise awareness on the issue on top of implementing taxes on nicotine products.

“Simply banning vapes and cigarettes is a drastic measure which cannot be implemented by any country in the world.

“While we campaign about the negative effects, we will continue with taxation (in order to prevent) the item (from being) widespread and cheap,” said Mr Anwar.

He was responding to a question from Kuala Langat Member of Parliament (MP) Ahmad Yunus Hairi who expressed his disappointment over the legalisation of liquid and gel nicotine for vapes through the removal of the substances from the Poisons Act 1952.

With the removal of nicotine liquids and gel used for vapes from the Act, the substance is now legal and can be taxed.

According to the Malay Mail, an excise duty of RM0.40 (US$0.091) per millilitre on vape liquids or gel with nicotine content came into effect from Apr 1.