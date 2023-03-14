No plans to reintroduce GST within next 6 months: Malaysia PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim reiterated that the government has no plans to reintroduce the Goods and Services Tax (GST) within the next six months to a year.

Mr Anwar told parliament on Tuesday (Mar 14) that this is because the income level of Malaysians is still relatively low.

"As I have said previously, … in terms of an efficient and transparent taxation system - which is the GST - we are not ready.

"The level of income of the people is still low so I don't think that in the next six months or a year, we will consider this,” said Mr Anwar in response to a question posed by Tanjong Karang Member of Parliament (MP) Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi.

The Tambun MP added that the threshold of people’s income must increase before GST can be implemented.

Malaysia has about 130,000 hardcore poor people and many in the B40 (bottom 40 per cent income group) category, he said.

Dr Zulkafperi had earlier asked if the government will implement GST after the six state elections which will take place in the coming months.

The six states, comprising Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah, are expected to hold simultaneous elections for their respective state assemblies.