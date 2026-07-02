Malaysia’s Anwar says Norway missile deal cancellation reflects wider Western hypocrisy
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim also cited the situation in Gaza, Israel’s “incessant bombardment” of Lebanon, the Russia-Ukraine war, and the civil war in Sudan as signs that pointed toward a greater devaluation of respect for international norms and laws.
KUALA LUMPUR: Norway’s unilateral decision to scrap a missile deal with Malaysia points to a "dangerous trend of double standards" for the rule of law and a worrying erosion of respect for international norms, said Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.
Speaking at the 39th Asia-Pacific Roundtable - which discusses key issues impacting the Asia-Pacific region - in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday (Jul 2), Anwar also blasted the “hypocrisy of those who are conveniently muted on such violations”.
“Is it acceptable for some countries to ignore international laws and norms, while others are subjected to the strictest standard of compliance?” he said, as he questioned whether Western powers are leaning towards a principle of “one rule for me, and another for thee”.
“If this is how partners in the West are going to treat those in the Global South … then it does not bode well for our future as equitable partners and friends. As the old Dutch saying goes, ‘trust arrives on foot and departs on horseback’,” said Anwar.
In May, the Norwegian foreign ministry had said that “certain licences related to the export of specific defence technology to Malaysia have been revoked”.
This followed earlier reports that Norway had banned the delivery of the Naval Strike Missiles (NSM) just days before the scheduled date under a procurement contract signed in April 2018 with Malaysia.
Anwar had then chastised Norway’s decision and said that signed contracts are binding obligations, and not mere "confetti" to be discarded at will.
On Thursday during the question-and-answer session after his keynote address, Anwar noted that leaders from the European Union (EU) have reaffirmed their support for Malaysia after he had written to them to demand clarity on whether the Norwegian government’s decision reflected a broader European position.
Anwar said that among others, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had told him that the Scandinavian country’s position did not represent that of the EU’s.
Although closely aligned with the bloc, Norway is not an EU member.
“Is it a fair decision taken? No reasons given. In fact I did speak to him, the Prime Minister of Norway (Jonas Gahr Stoere) … he said (it was because of) security considerations. You think we are selling these missiles to Al Qaeda?” Anwar said, referring to the militant group that was responsible for the Sep 11, 2001 attacks in the United States.
Anwar also noted that while the Malaysian government initially suspected the US of having pressured Norway to cancel the missile deal, he said that this was not the case.
Anwar pointed out that the US continues to supply weapons to Malaysia.
“People will say ‘why do I choose to defend the US’. I am not defending the US, I am giving the facts. We were not sure … We acknowledge that we were wrong,” he said.
DEVALUATION OF RESPECT FOR INTERNATIONAL NORMS: ANWAR
In his speech, Anwar cited the situation in Gaza, Israel’s “incessant bombardment” of Lebanon, the Russia-Ukraine war, and the civil war in Sudan as signs that pointed toward a greater and systematic devaluation of respect for international norms and laws.
He said that the war in Gaza remained a “festering wound” on the collective conscience of the world.
“The failure to intervene, especially by countries with the power to influence the Zionist regime, has only empowered them to expand their wars in the region,” said Anwar.
He stressed that such violence and brutality - whether in Europe, West Asia or Africa - must come to an end, with a cessation of hostilities that prioritises the protection of civilians.
Anwar said the current situations painted a bleak future when humankind could otherwise be celebrating tremendous advancement of economic and technological growth.
“Most disturbingly, the signs point toward a greater and systematic devaluation of respect for international norms and laws,” he said.
“Might now makes right, as does narrow national interests. Even at the expense of rubbishing the sanctity and legal obligations of an international contract,” he added, in a pointed reference to Malaysia’s situation with Norway.
Anwar then went on to outline how Malaysia can navigate an “increasingly uncertain, undependable and transactional world” amid challenging geopolitical and geoeconomic fluctuations.
First, Malaysia’s foreign policy will remain “fiercely independent, proactive and non-aligned”, he said, stressing that this has to be done through a calculated and deliberate approach.
“We will not hesitate to adopt positions, cultivate relationships, and support initiatives that advance our values, beliefs and interests,” he said, pointing to the Palestinian struggle as among the issues that Malaysia cannot remain neutral on.
He added: “We take principled stances and positions but not sides. These include our unwavering support for the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law. The use of force or coercion, military or economic, will only compound resentment and unintended consequences.”
Not long after Norway scrapped the missile deal in May, Malaysia's Defence Minister Khaled Nordin was quoted as saying that Putrajaya would demand over RM1 billion (US$245 million) in damages from Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (KDA), which manufactured the NSMs.
Malaysia had planned to use the guided missiles to equip five upcoming warships under the Littoral Combat Ship programme, which had been plagued by delays and mismanagement. The first ship is scheduled for delivery in December.
Khaled said Malaysia has so far paid RM583 million - which the minister said is 95 per cent of the total procurement value of RM634 million - for the missiles, adding that its claim of RM1 billion included the amount already paid as well as “indirect” costs.
A post on the Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace website confirms the 2018 contract, valued at €124 million (US$141.6 million), was signed with the Royal Malaysian Navy to supply NSMs for six littoral combat ships.