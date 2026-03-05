Anwar faces ‘reality check’ on support for reform agenda after failure to pass Bill on PM tenure limit

Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) MP Wong Chen - who is part of PH - said that the failure to pass the Bill was due to poor management of the voting count and logistics of the government.

“I spoke to an absent MP who said that he was simply not properly informed to turn up. He received a text a few days ago, but thought the Bill was deferred and there were no follow-up phone calls to him or his staff,” he said in a Facebook post on Mar 3.

Hisomuddin said that effective parliamentary management requires strict whip discipline, accurate head counting, and guaranteed attendance during critical votes.

“The failure to ensure numbers on the government bench indicates lapses within the Government Backbenchers’ Club and party whips. In tightly balanced legislatures, technical miscalculations can produce politically significant outcomes,” said the research firm director, adding that the defeat was a significant failure in coalition discipline.

However, some analysts felt that the failure went beyond logistics.

Ahmad Fauzi believes that because the Anwar administration is made up of different coalitions and parties with conflicting values, it lacked a shared foundation.

“It is clear that this government is not united by a common political ethos, but rather united for the sake of forming a government that is able to function at the bare minimum. We are now seeing the reality check of that arrangement,” he said.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Democratic Action Party (DAP) secretary-general Anthony Loke said he was “deeply saddened” by the result, saying that his party had worked to realise the reform agenda. The DAP is part of the PH coalition.

“Civil society and voters who wish to see institutional reform in the country must condemn and question the Members of Parliament who were absent and did not support this amendment, including the opposition bloc,” said Loke, who is Transport Minister.

But the opposition had been against the Bill from the onset, arguing that limiting a prime minister's term might infringe upon the King’s discretionary powers.

Leader of the Opposition Hamzah Zainuddin said in a press conference on Tuesday that the government could not blame them for the outcome of the vote.

“You have the majority - 154 MPs support the government. If you want to ensure the Bill is passed, then make sure that two-thirds of them are present to vote. Call them one by one if necessary.

“If an MP is stuck in traffic, we can send a note to the minister to request an extension of the winding-up speech, since some are still on the way. I want to advise the government to learn from this so that such issues do not arise again,” he was quoted as saying by The Star.

