Some political appointments at government-linked companies to be reviewed: Malaysia PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: There will be a review of the political appointment of several people at government-linked companies (GLCs), Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Monday (Apr 10).

"We will review again on several appointments … those who have yet to receive their appointment letters," Mr Anwar was quoted as saying by The Star.

The prime minister added that he would be meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to discuss the matter.

Former Baling Member of Parliament (MP) Abdul Azeez Rahim was reportedly mentioned by Mr Anwar as a GLC head whose appointment would be reviewed.

Mr Abdul Azeez was appointed as the Kedah Regional Development Authority (KEDA) chairman on Apr 5.

Mr Anwar on Monday reportedly said that those who have been appointed as heads of government-linked companies were qualified for the role and are required to follow stricter rules.

"The (political) appointments are for government-linked companies, not publicly-listed companies. Those appointed have the suitable qualifications.

"Unlike before, these appointments are based on their qualifications and it comes with a set of rules. For example, they must (carry out) their responsibilities well, they must not overspend and allowances are given based on their qualifications,” he said, according to The Star.