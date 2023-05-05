PM Anwar 'very confident' he will serve full term amid rumours of plot to topple Malaysia government

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Friday (May 5) dismissed rumours of a plot to topple his unity government and expressed confidence that it will remain intact until the next general election.

“I’m very confident that the unity government will remain for a full term until the next general election,” Mr Anwar was quoted as saying by Free Malaysia Today (FMT) after an event in Kuala Lumpur.

Mr Anwar added that there appeared to be talk of “changing the government every week”, according to FMT.

Mr Anwar was asked by reporters about the recent rumours claiming that there were enough statutory declarations (SDs) from Members of Parliament (MPs) backing the Opposition Leader Hamzah Zainudin as the next prime minister.

On this, he also stressed that his purported challenger should table a vote of no-confidence in parliament should they have the numbers to do so.

“If he (Mr Hamzah) has it, then when parliament sits, he can bring the SDs, it's no problem,” Mr Anwar was quoted as saying by Bernama.