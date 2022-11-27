Logo
No more appointing Cabinet ministers as a reward: Malaysia PM Anwar
Pakatan Harapan's Anwar Ibrahim outside the Istana Negara on Nov 22, 2022. (Photo: CNA/Fadza Ishak)

27 Nov 2022 04:43PM (Updated: 27 Nov 2022 04:43PM)
PUTRAJAYA: Reiterating that his Cabinet will be downsized, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday (Nov 27) said he will do away with appointing Cabinet ministers as a form of reward.

“I want them to support me based on my policies and my commitment towards good governance, my commitment to anti-corruption drive, and to resuscitate the economy … It is actually that.

“Of course, we can consider one or two cases where it’s absolutely necessary, but it should not be seen as rewarding political masters in order that they support you,” he said in a press conference after chairing the 2022 National Action Council on Cost of Living Special Meeting in Putrajaya.

On when the Cabinet line-up will be announced, Mr Anwar said it would be in the next few days as he is currently in discussion with coalition members, including the four main parties in Pakatan Harapan - PKR, DAP, Amanah and the United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation.

“I had a very good meeting with the Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg (Gabungan Parti Sarawak chairman) yesterday.

“Then I’ve got to speak with Barisan Nasional representatives, they have working committees also to give some recommendations,” he said, adding that he would be meeting Sabah Chief Minister and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman Hajiji Noor later this evening.

On his first day in office on Friday, Mr Anwar said the Cabinet size will be reduced and that he is also seeking the agreement of members who will be appointed to reduce their salaries.

Source: Bernama/rc

