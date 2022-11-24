Anwar Ibrahim sworn in as Malaysia’s 10th PM, ending decades-long wait for country's top job

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Anwar Ibrahim was sworn in as Malaysia’s 10th Prime Minister on Thursday (Nov 24).

His appointment was confirmed by Istana Negara just after lunch, following several days of political uncertainty as last Saturday’s election failed to produce a clear winner.

In the palace statement confirming Mr Anwar as the next leader of Malaysia, the king advised Mr Anwar and the new government to show “humility and wisdom”.

“The fact is that ordinary people should not be burdened with endless political turmoil when the country needs a stable government to boost the economic landscape and development of the country,” said the statement.

The statement also reminded elected Members of Parliament to show priority, high commitment as well as to provide the best service to the people.

"His Highness would like to remind everyone that those who won did not win everything and those who lost did not lose everything.”

According to the statement, the king said that he agreed with his fellow rulers that a stable government should be formed as soon as possible after the general election through a proper and careful process.

This came after a special meeting among the rulers on the political impasse on Thursday morning, with the king indicating that he wanted to seek the views of the other Malay rulers.