No more procurement approvals without tender process: Malaysia PM Anwar tells civil servants

PUTRAJAYA: Approval for government procurement can no longer be given without a tender process, said Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday (Nov 29).

In his first address to civil servants, Mr Anwar stated that the government under his leadership will not continue to allow for financial leakages and corruption.

“I urge everyone (in the civil service) to work as a team. Let’s be committed to save our country,” he was quoted as saying by Bernama.

He added that he was not interested in bringing up indiscretions from previous administrations and said the focus should be on carrying the nation forward.

“We must restore the image of the civil service, which has been tarnished. This can only be done through change.

“If you saw laxity and carelessness before this, that is history. I don’t wish to dig all that up. We must look forward and prepare ourselves for the future,” he said, according to Free Malaysia Today.

The new prime minister called on civil servants to work with the government to bring about change and return the country to its glory days.

He said that civil servants needed to have a spirit of “islah”, or reform, for the sake of the country.

Reform is required for the country to change, he said, adding that Malaysia had reached a certain level before but had unfortunately declined in its economy, stability and discipline.