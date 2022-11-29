No more procurement approvals without tender process: Malaysia PM Anwar tells civil servants

PUTRAJAYA: Approval for government procurement can no longer be given without a tender process, said Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday (Nov 29).
In his first address to civil servants, Mr Anwar stated that the government under his leadership will not continue to allow for financial leakages and corruption.
“I urge everyone (in the civil service) to work as a team. Let’s be committed to save our country,” he was quoted as saying by Bernama.
He added that he was not interested in bringing up indiscretions from previous administrations and said the focus should be on carrying the nation forward.
“We must restore the image of the civil service, which has been tarnished. This can only be done through change.
“If you saw laxity and carelessness before this, that is history. I don’t wish to dig all that up. We must look forward and prepare ourselves for the future,” he said, according to Free Malaysia Today.
The new prime minister called on civil servants to work with the government to bring about change and return the country to its glory days.
He said that civil servants needed to have a spirit of “islah”, or reform, for the sake of the country.
Reform is required for the country to change, he said, adding that Malaysia had reached a certain level before but had unfortunately declined in its economy, stability and discipline.
In his address on Tuesday, Mr Anwar also touched on the importance of the civil service as a pillar of the country.
"We may not be successful if the civil service is not with me.
"Leaders come and go, but civil servants remain in upholding the system and rules of the country," he said, according to Bernama.
He said he benefited greatly from listening to the ideas of civil servants because they were experienced in their respective fields.
He advised future Cabinet members to forge good working relations with civil servants.
"Listen to their views ... our intelligence, our tenacity, our interest does not come close to their (civil servants) experience."
Mr Anwar added that he would go to the government departments and ministries to get advice and views from civil servants.
"Only by doing this, are we considered a family working as a team," he reportedly said.
Mr Anwar was sworn in as Malaysia’s 10th prime minister last Thursday after a political impasse following the 15th General Election (GE15), which saw none of the coalitions commanding a majority of seats in parliament.
He has formed a unity government comprising his Pakatan Harapan alliance, Barisan Nasional, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah and other partners.
A motion of confidence will be tabled during the next parliamentary session on Dec 19, as a test of the legitimacy of the new government.