Malaysia PM Anwar backs Sabah chief minister to remain in his post 

KOTA KINABALU: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Monday (Jan 9) said that he has given his blessings to Sabah Chief Minister Hajiji Noor to remain in his role.

Speaking to reporters late on Monday night, Mr Anwar stressed that he wants the Sabah state government to remain strong under Mr Hajiji’s leadership.

He was quoted as saying by the Malay Mail that he and Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi have given their views on the political situation in the Borneo state.

“Yes, I am giving my blessings to Hajiji. We have given our views. We want Sabah to be strong under Hajiji. Give him the space to discuss and find a good formula for Sabah,” said Mr Anwar.

Mr Anwar and Ahmad Zahid met with Mr Hajiji at the chief minister’s official residence in Sri Gaya following the prime minister’s first official overseas visit to Jakarta.

Prior to the meeting with Mr Hajiji and representatives of the state government bloc at Sri Gaya, Mr Anwar had a discussion with Sabah state leaders at the Magellan Club in Kota Kinabalu.