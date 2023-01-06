Political situation is 'calm' in Sabah, says PM Anwar amid rumours of move to oust chief minister

PUTRAJAYA: Amid rumours of a move to oust Sabah chief minister Hajiji Noor, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has described the political situation in the state as “calm”.

On Friday (Jan 6), Mr Anwar said he was informed that there were some issues involved but did not see any further developments. However, he did not elaborate on what were the issues as well as the political development that were rumoured to have taken place in the Borneo state.

Speaking to reporters after attending Friday prayers in Putrajaya, Mr Anwar only said that the situation in Sabah now looks “calm” and he does not see any turmoil there.

“I don’t see any (new) developments. I was just informed that there were some issues, and I asked the chief minister (Mr Hajiji) to discuss it with (our) friends in Sabah,” said the Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman as quoted as saying by Free Malaysia Today.

Mr Anwar added that the matter has been discussed with deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Mr Hajiji, Sabah United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) chief Bung Moktar Radin, Parti Warisan (Warisan) president Shafie Apdal and Democratic Action Party (DAP) secretary-general Anthony Loke.

On Thursday, Mr Hajiji Noor, who is also Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman, signalled solidarity in the state assembly after rumours of a move to topple him as the state leader.

In a Facebook post after meeting with seven Sabah UMNO assemblymen, Mr Hajiji said the meeting was meant to discuss the efforts and plans to bring the state to a better level this year.

“God willing, everything will be achieved with the cooperation, stability, unity and agreement of all of us,” he said.