In historic return to UMNO headquarters, Anwar says Malaysia unity government will face upcoming state polls together

KUALA LUMPUR: With six state polls set to be held in the coming months, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced on Tuesday (Feb 7) that all parties in the unity government will be working together to face the polls.

Following his historic return to the UMNO headquarters to chair the unity government’s first secretariat meeting, Mr Anwar told reporters that a committee will be formed to discuss details pertaining to the state polls.

“The election committee will focus on the upcoming state elections, including issues of seat allocation to ensure a strong and united foundation between parties, including Sabah and Sarawak,” Bernama quoted Mr Anwar as saying at a media conference after the meeting.

He said that two other committees to be formed by the secretariat are the strategy committee and the government and political agenda monitoring committee.

“The government and political agenda monitoring committee will also give priority to the monitoring of policies especially involving the rising cost of living,” he said.