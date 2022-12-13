Malaysia considering consumer level intervention to address supply issues: PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is considering intervening at the consumer level to tackle the supply shortage of goods in the country, said Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday (13 Dec).

In a statement, he said that several proposed initiatives to deal with the matter were raised during the National Action Council on Cost of Living (NACCOL) meeting chaired by him.

“At the moment, the issue of supply is the main focus of the government because a lack of supply will have a negative impact.

“Thus, the government will consider examining government intervention methods at the consumer level,” said Mr Anwar without elaborating on the matter.

Mr Anwar who is also the Finance Minister, however, said that the proposed initiatives will be presented to the Cabinet on Wednesday and the Cabinet is expected to make a decision then.

On other issues related to the supply of goods, Mr Anwar emphasised the government’s interest in developing and supporting the livestock sector.

“The government intends to ease this industry’s ability to export their products as well as ensure that the livestock sector produces enough to meet the needs of the people,” he said.

“This includes securing greater and targeted aid, especially to local entrepreneurs.”

On subsidies for the people, Mr Anwar said that the focus of the council is how to better channel these subsidies to help the low-income B40 (bottom 40 per cent income earners) and M40 (middle 40 per cent income earners).

“Malaysia must redistribute bulk subsidies that have been enjoyed by the wealthy and conglomerates which were meant to support the B40 and M40 groups as well as small traders who are particularly affected and more in need,” said the Tambun member of parliament.