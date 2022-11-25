Sabah bloc to join Malaysia unity government, size of Cabinet will be reduced: PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) has agreed to join the Malaysian unity government, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said during a press conference on Friday (Nov 25).

“Hajiji (Noor), the chief minister of Sabah, has announced that GRS will officially join the unity government,” he said after beginning his official duties at the prime minister's office complex.

Mr Anwar said this meant that his government will have a two-thirds majority in the Lower House.

The new prime minister added that the Cabinet will be downsized. He said that Cabinet members have been asked to agree with his proposal to reduce their salaries.

"But this is still in the process of discussion and preparation," he said. Mr Anwar has yet to announce his Cabinet line-up.

He also told reporters that the immediate priority of his new government is to tackle the rising cost of living.

“I insist that the priority should be on the cost of living – the price of items that threaten and burden people's lives. So I have asked for a more detailed discussion and immediate action to ease this burden,” he said.

He added that he has asked for a special meeting with the relevant agencies by Monday at the latest to discuss the matter.