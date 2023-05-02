Parties in unity government strong enough against alleged plans to seize power: Malaysia PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Monday (May 1) that the parties in his unity government are strong enough to defend against any plot to topple the government.

He said this following claims that there are plans to remove him from his position via by-elections among Barisan Nasional (BN) Members of Parliament (MPs) who did not support him.

"The conspiracy is there but there is no basis, we will focus on our work ... Every month there is a strategy (to topple the government),” Mr Anwar was quoted as saying by Bernama.

“As far as we can see, the position (of the government) is quite strong.”

According to a report published by news portal The Vibes last Monday, several BN MPs were being wooed and persuaded to quit their parties and sacrifice their seats.

The MPs would then seek re-election under the opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN) banner, according to the report.

Following this, BN secretary general Zambry Abd Kadir issued a statement affirming the coalition supreme council’s support of the unity government led by Mr Anwar.

“Barisan Nasional is committed to jointly develop the people's policy agenda and continue to implement it,” he said in a statement last Thursday.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu, among other politicians, has denied the claim.

Mr Ahmad Faizal was quoted as saying by Malaysiakini and other local outlets that the allegations that his coalition is plotting to topple Mr Anwar’s government are baseless. Bersatu is a component party of PN.