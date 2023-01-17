Malaysia PM Anwar Ibrahim scheduled to visit Singapore by end-January

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to make an official visit to Singapore by the end of January, according to a press statement issued by Malaysia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir on Tuesday (Jul 17).

The statement was issued following Dr Zambry’s meeting with his Singapore counterpart Dr Vivian Balakrishnan in Kuala Lumpur on Monday. Dr Balakrishnan is on a four-day visit to Malaysia - his first official visit to the country since Mr Anwar Ibrahim was made Malaysia's 10th Prime Minister in November last year.

In his statement, Dr Zambry outlined how both ministers “reaffirmed the excellent and longstanding relations” between the two countries.

“We are committed to continue positive engagements through the existing bilateral mechanisms and emphasised on resolving issues harmoniously and finding amicable solutions to preserve the strong Malaysia-Singapore bilateral relations,” said Dr Zambry.

“We both also discussed how the two countries can move forward in bringing the relationship to greater heights.”

He added that the two ministers also touched on Mr Anwar’s official visit to Singapore “scheduled to be held by the end of this month” as well as a proposed state visit by Singapore President Halimah Yacob to Malaysia in March.

Dr Zambry added that the meeting between him and Dr Balakrishnan underscored the ongoing efforts to strengthen existing close ties between the two countries under Malaysia’s new unity government.

Following Mr Anwar’s appointment as prime minister in November 2022, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong congratulated him and invited him to visit Singapore soon.

"I have known Dato’ Seri Anwar for several decades," wrote Mr Lee in a Facebook post, adding that the pair last met in Singapore in 2018 when Mr Anwar delivered a lecture at the Singapore Summit on the importance of bilateral relations between Singapore and Malaysia.

"Indeed, Singapore and Malaysia are close partners. Our countries share a longstanding friendship, underpinned by strong historical, cultural, and interpersonal ties."

Mr Lee added that there is more that both sides can do to enhance the bilateral relationship for mutual benefit.

"I look forward to working with him and the new government to further strengthen our bilateral relationship."

At that time, Mr Anwar replied by saying that he looked forward to meeting Mr Lee "at the earliest opportunity" and to work together to further elevate Malaysia-Singapore bilateral relations.