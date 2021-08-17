Malaysian king wants ‘new politics’ that bring peace and harmony: Anwar after royal audience on next PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian political parties have reached a consensus to stop old politics, said opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday (Aug 17), adding that the ruler has called for the party leaders to move towards “new politics” that bring peace and harmony for the people.

Speaking to reporters after meeting with King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, Mr Anwar said that all political party leaders were reminded to stay united in the face of the COVID-19 crisis.

Mr Anwar said that besides finding a prime minister candidate which has the majority support of MPs in parliament, the king stressed that there has to be a shift to “new politics”.

Under the new form of politics, those who achieved victory cannot oppress those who have lost, like what has happened, he said.

"Therefore there needs to be a mobilisation of efforts from all parties, with a new understanding, a new consensus to work together to handle COVID-19 and lift the country's economy again," he added.

There was a consensus among those present at the royal audience to stop old politics that are “tiring and boring”, said Mr Anwar.

“The issue is not just about the appointment of a new prime minister, but more importantly - as emphasised by the king and deputy king - to move towards a form of new politics that is more peaceful and harmonious for the people,” he added.

Mr Anwar was flanked by Democratic Action Party secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu.