Malaysia king's health ‘significantly improved’ after treatment: PM Anwar
Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar’s conservative treatment “appears effective” but his condition requires monitoring, said Anwar who met the king in Bahrain.
MANAMA, Bahrain: The health of Malaysia’s king Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has significantly improved after receiving treatment abroad, according to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.
Anwar, who met the king, 66, twice during the prime minister's official visit to Bahrain, also confirmed on Thursday (Feb 20) that Sultan Ibrahim will return to Malaysia on Friday.
"Thank God, the early conservative treatment appears effective, although His Majesty's condition still requires monitoring,” said Anwar at a press conference to mark the end of his visit.
"His Majesty's health has significantly improved and before proceeding with further treatment, the King has decided to return home on Friday. God willing, treatment will continue, if necessary," he added.
Anwar visited Bahrain at the invitation of Bahrain's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman Hamad Al Khalifa.
On Wednesday, Malaysia’s national palace posted photos of the king granting Anwar an audience. Also present was the queen Zarith Sofiah.
During the meeting, Anwar updated the king on country matters and asked about his health, the palace said.
In a separate statement on Tuesday, the national palace also announced that Sultan Ibrahim had successfully undergone “conservative treatment” abroad for musculoskeletal pain and is expected to return to Malaysia on Friday.
The pain was the result of the king’s intensive military training and active lifestyle in his youth, “especially from playing polo”, the statement added.
On Feb 7, the palace confirmed that the king was travelling abroad for treatment. However, no details were shared on where Sultan Ibrahim was headed, or the type of treatment that he was seeking.
In 2016, Sultan Ibrahim underwent an angioplasty procedure at the Gleneagles Medical Centre in Singapore. Bernama reported then that the king – who was then the Sultan of Johor – had complained of chest pain while he was exercising.
Angioplasty is a procedure used to open or widen blocked coronary arteries or veins.
Separately, The Star reported in 2018 that Sultan Ibrahim had received treatment in Singapore for an old polo injury to his shoulder.