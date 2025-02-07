‘Diplomatic flexibility’: Malaysia’s coyness over its ASEAN advisers could help region but hurt PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Details on who exactly are in an informal advisory group to Malaysia’s chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have come in dribs and drabs since Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim first revealed almost two months ago that former Thai premier Thaksin Shinawatra would lead this team.

Analysts told CNA that Malaysia could be choosing to remain ambiguous on such details to allow Anwar to consult these advisers freely without ASEAN’s red tape, and also because the advisers are outside the government’s purview.

The latest possible additions to the group include a senior statesman from Laos as well as Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, according to Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan’s comments in parliament on Thursday (Feb 6).

The lack of official statements on the advisory team “is designed to ensure that the grouping remains informal and allows Anwar to seek advice without the bureaucratic constraints of ASEAN”, said Asrul Hadi Abdullah Sani, a partner at strategic advisory firm ADA Southeast Asia.

Sharon Seah, senior fellow and coordinator at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute’s ASEAN Studies Centre, added: “It is not in Malaysia’s Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ place to issue an official statement since the appointments of PM Anwar’s advisers are informal and outside the framework of the government establishment.”

Other analysts said this ambiguity allows Anwar to appoint such figures to his team without having to get the consent of their countries’ governments. It also allows Malaysia to adopt a “wait-and-see” approach to how other ASEAN member states might react to Anwar’s move.

Not officially announcing who is on the team will also free its members from making what could be seen as “official” promises in negotiations on sensitive issues, such as during backdoor discussions with various parties in Myanmar on resolving the conflict there, they said.

While such vagueness could have its benefits, observers told CNA that Anwar’s approach risks “alienating” regional governments and “sidelining” his own officials, noting that such diplomatic expertise already exists in his own government.

ASEAN’s 10 members are Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.