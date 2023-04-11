Malaysia’s Court of Appeal acquits driver in crash that killed 8 teenagers on modified bicycles

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Court of Appeal has acquitted and discharged a driver who was sentenced to jail for reckless driving that led to the death of eight teenagers in Johor in 2017.

The teenagers had been riding modified speed bicycles, also known locally as "basikal lajak" along a road at about 3.20am.

On Tuesday (Apr 11), Malaysian media reported that a three-member panel of the Court of Appeal unanimously allowed the appeal by Ms Sam Ke Ting to set aside a High Court’s decision in convicting and sentencing her to a six-year jail term for the offence.

Bernama reported that the Court of Appeal’s decision was delivered by a three-judge bench chaired by Judge Hadhariah Syed Ismail along with Justices Hashim Hamzah and Azman Abdullah.

In their decision on Tuesday, the Court of Appeal found that Ms Sam's conviction from the Johor Bahru High Court last year cannot stand since the charge was defective, Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported.

“In the grounds of judgment, the High Court judge only said she was found guilty ‘as per the charge’ but did not mention whether it was for ‘reckless’ or ‘dangerous’ driving,” Judge Hadhariah said, according to FMT.

Bernama reported Judge Hadhariah as saying that there was a duplicity of the offence in the charge where Ms Sam was accused of committing reckless driving and dangerous driving.

Section 163 of the Criminal Procedure Code provides that a charge must have one offence, she added.

“So, you are now a free person,” Judge Hadhariah told Ms Sam, according to Bernama.

Malay Mail reported that Tuesday’s hearing marks the final avenue for the case to be heard.