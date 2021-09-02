Malaysia Appeal Court rejects bid by government to forfeit millions of ringgit linked to UMNO, other entities

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian government’s attempt at forfeiting millions of ringgit belonging to the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), the women’s wing of Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) and six other entities, failed after the Court of Appeal dismissed its appeal to reverse the decision of the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

In its decision on Thursday (Sep 2), the Court of Appeal upheld the High Court’s decision on Jun 19 to dismiss the government’s attempt to forfeit more than RM195 million ringgit (US$47 million) belonging to UMNO and other entities.

According to Malaysian media, the prosecution had appealed against the earlier ruling to dismiss the forfeiture of the money allegedly linked to state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (IMDB).

The money was seized by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) during its investigation into the 1MDB scandal involving former prime minister Najib Razak.

Around RM192.9 million belonged to UMNO and RM1.05 million belonged to its Kedah state liaison committee, reported Bernama.

Additionally, RM300,000 was forfeited from Wanita MCA. There was also the sum of RM1.5 million belonging to five business firms who received payments from Najib, the Bernama report added.