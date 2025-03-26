2 Malaysian Army personnel arrested over death of squad mate in purported ragging incident

KUCHING: Two Malaysian Army personnel from the Royal Malay Regiment based in Sarawak have been arrested following the death of a squad mate, purportedly due to a ragging incident.

Malaysia’s news outlet Berita Harian reported on Wednesday (Mar 26) that the two - who were both privates - were arrested at an army base in Miri on Tuesday to assist in investigations over the death of 21-year-old Muhammad Muqriz Aseri.

Miri district police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said that the police have received a court order to detain the two – who are aged 22 and 24 – for a period of seven days until Apr 2.

"The case is currently being investigated by the police according to Section 320 of the Penal Code because they are suspected of murder," he was quoted as saying by Berita Harian.

Muqriz – who holds the rank of a private - reportedly died early on Monday morning after he was subjected to exercises by the two, whose names were not given.

Malay daily Utusan Malaysia reported the cause of death as blunt force trauma, adding that the victim died after a strong blow to the chest that caused damage to the heart.

According to local media, the two - who were described as his seniors - had woken Muqriz up for a pre-dawn meal at 2.15am and allegedly subjected him to a “commando rest” for two minutes as well as push-ups.

A commando rest is a type of planking position that involves supporting oneself only with the head and feet on the ground, with legs straightened and arms held behind the back, news outlet Free Malaysia Today (FMT) had previously reported.

Muqriz, who was sweating, then stood up but fainted immediately. The incident was reported to a separate personnel who then sent Muqriz to Miri Hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.