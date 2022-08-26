Army tank towed away after breaking down on Kuala Lumpur road

KUALA LUMPUR: A military tank broke down on a slip road in Kuala Lumpur on Friday (Aug 26) morning, bringing traffic to a standstill before it was towed away.

At around 10.30am, the Kuala Lumpur City Hall's (DBKL) traffic command and control centre tweeted that the tank broke down near Carcosa Seri Negara, heading towards Kuala Lumpur Sentral.

It added that the middle lane was blocked.

“The tank was successfully towed to a safe location. Case closed,” it wrote in another tweet at around 11.20am.

The incident had brought traffic to a standstill in the city.

Astro Radio Traffic tweeted at 11.22am: “Jalan Damasara: A tank broke down at the slip road to KL Sentral, causing congestion from Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim.”

The Star, citing a DBKL spokesman, reported that the tank was used for the national day parade rehearsal on Friday morning.

"DBKL officers had gone on site to assess the situation. A few rangers were reported to have arrived at the scene at around 10.50am.

"The Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) had also been informed of the situation," the spokesman reportedly said.