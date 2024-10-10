Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship in 2025 could test bloc’s unity and ties with China

Malaysia may, for instance, push for stronger engagement between ASEAN and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and for an ASEAN-GCC summit to bolster Putrajaya’s domestic standing and regional influence, she said.

That said, there are limits to the extent Malaysia, as chairman, can set ASEAN’s direction.

“Despite these shifts, Malaysia's chairmanship is unlikely to radically alter ASEAN's broader relationships with the US and other Western powers. ASEAN’s consensus-based decision-making ensures that the chair’s influence, while important, is not unilateral,” she added.

Malaysia is simply broadening its diplomatic space by seeking to join BRICS, and like other countries in the region, is willing to work with the likes of China, Russia and the West, said Dr Abdul Rahman Yaacob, research fellow in the Southeast Asia Program at the Lowy Institute in Sydney.

“Many Southeast Asian officials I spoke to understand and accept Malaysia's approach to its foreign policy, that it is Malaysia's right to have closer relations with Russia and China. That is the basis of ASEAN – non-interference in the affairs of the other states,” said Dr Abdul Rahman.

On Mr Anwar’s invite to Mr Putin to next year’s Summit, he said that it would be natural for some ASEAN members, the US and European Union to be concerned. But the Russian president could decide to join the summit virtually to “not put Malaysia in a difficult position”, he said.

In a speech at the ASEAN Summit in Laos on Wednesday, Mr Anwar outlined commitment to the bloc’s pledge to centrality and called for member states to stay united amid geopolitical tensions around the world.

“As global tensions continue to rise, and polarisation appears to prevail over integration, cracks and divisions within ASEAN run the risk of being exploited to the detriment of ASEAN centrality and cohesiveness,” he said.

“It behoves us, ASEAN member states, to reject overtures that are predisposed to cause division.”

ASEAN must send a “clear message to the world” that it will remain united and continue to be a “key driver of peace, security and cooperation in the region”, Mr Anwar said.

HOW WILL ASEAN NAVIGATE ISSUES WITH CHINA?

One of the key challenges of Malaysia’s chairmanship would be to navigate ASEAN’s relations with China, analysts say.

Malaysia and China celebrate their 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, and Malaysia’s king Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar visited Beijing last month and met Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.