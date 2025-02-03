George Yeo joins Malaysia PM Anwar in meeting with informal ASEAN adviser Thaksin

KUALA LUMPUR: Is former Singapore foreign minister George Yeo part of Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's group of informal ASEAN advisers, alongside ex-Thai premier Thaksin Shinawatra?

This is the question arising from a Facebook post by Anwar about a meeting he held on Sunday (Feb 2).

In the post, Anwar said his meeting with Thaksin, who leads an informal advisory group to Malaysia’s chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) this year, was “productive”.

The pair discussed “several key matters including the situation in Myanmar and the state of play of developments in cryptocurrency, among others”, Anwar wrote.

Anwar said he “continued the conversation” with Thaksin at dinner, joined by Yeo.