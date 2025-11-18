AT&S expands in Malaysia as global AI demand accelerates

KUALA LUMPUR: Austria-based printed circuit board and substrate maker AT&S is expanding its footprint in Malaysia as global demand surges for advanced components powering supercomputers and artificial intelligence systems.

Speaking to CNA in Kuala Lumpur, AT&S Chief Executive Officer Michael Mertin said the company’s Malaysian operations have already reached full capacity – prompting fresh plans for expansion.

“This market is growing extremely fast now … this is a challenge for our supply chain. The first building we already equipped 100 per cent, and we are thinking about starting in the second stage of our investment,” he said.

The chipmaker opened its first Malaysian plant in Kulim in the northwestern Kedah state in January 2024.

In May this year, it launched a new RM5 billion (US$1.2 billion) campus at the Kulim Hi-Tech Park.

AT&S’ Malaysian operations produce high-end integrated circuit substrates for next-generation microchips used in high-performance computing, data centres, and AI applications. A substrate is the non-conductive base layer of a circuit board.

Since setting up in Malaysia, the company has invested more than €1.2 billion in its facilities and operations.

Mertin said that an additional €500 million has already been committed for the next phase of expansion.

“We are profitable now … so we have a lot of cash flow positively to further invest into Kulim and other high-end sites. Kulim definitely is a centre for upcoming investments,” he said.