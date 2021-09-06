Malaysia opposition rebukes AG’s suggestion that Ismail Sabri need not table confidence motion in parliament

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia opposition lawmakers have criticised the attorney-general after he suggested that Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob need not table a confidence motion in parliament, despite an earlier decree by the king that he should do so as soon as possible.

Over the weekend, Attorney-General Idris Harun noted that if Mr Ismail Sabri’s legitimacy still needed to be tested by any party apart from the king, it would mean the absolute power of the ruler could be overridden.

“And this is not in line with the Federal Constitution,” he said in a statement, referring to how the king had named Mr Ismail Sabri as prime minister after meeting 114 out of 220 MPs on Aug 19 to verify their support for the Bera MP.

Mr Idris’s suggestion was rebuked by the opposition. Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) presidential council wrote in a statement on Sunday (Sep 5) that the attorney-general’s suggestion could be deemed treasonous as it was contrary to the order given by the king to party leaders on Aug 17.

A statement by the national palace issued on Aug 18, prior to Mr Ismail Sabri’s appointment, stated that the next prime minister should table a confidence motion in the parliament as soon as possible. It also urged all parties to work as a team.

“His Majesty's statement was also supported by His Majesty the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong, and the need for a motion of confidence has been agreed by all party leaders.

“It is important to remember that the AG was present, witnessed and even heard His Majesty's words during this session,” said PH’s statement, according to a report by the Star.

The statement added: “The presidential council considers that the statement of the AG on behalf of the government is very rude, violates the spirit of the Federal Constitution, and even violates the order and is also traitorous against His Majesty.”