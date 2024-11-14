Malaysia authority accuses firm in child abuse probe of slavery

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's religious affairs authority on Thursday (Nov 14) accused a conglomerate under investigation for child abuse and money laundering of deploying "elements of slavery" in the way it operates its businesses.

Nooh Gadot, an official at the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs, said this was among the reasons why the teachings and beliefs propagated by GISB have been declared deviant, as he urged Muslims to shun the group.

Police in September raided care homes run by Global Ikhwan Services and Business (GISB), rescuing more than 600 children, some of whom were found to have been abused.

They also arrested 415 people, including the chief executive of GISB, his wife, and senior figures of the company.

"GISB practises economic models that have an element of slavery where the needs of followers will be fully borne by the company and in return, they are required to serve voluntarily without any wages," Nooh said in a statement on Thursday.

Nooh said the group also propagated the belief that water used to wash the hair, beard or body parts of their leaders could bring blessings.

"Any person who adheres to, believes in, teaches, spreads, practises or becomes a follower of those teachings and beliefs must repent," said Nooh.

"This committee also suggests that government agencies at the federal and state levels assist in the process of rehabilitating (GISB followers) and allocate a suitable amount of funds for this purpose."

GISB could not be immediately reached for comment on the slavery allegation, and a lawyer for the group did not respond to an AFP request for comment.