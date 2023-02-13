'Momentary pause' in politics for former Malaysia senior minister Azmin Ali

KUALA LUMPUR: In a surprise announcement, former Malaysia senior minister Azmin Ali has declared a break in politics to rework his political plans.

In a tweet on Saturday (Feb 11), Mr Azmin said: “To all Malaysians. It is a momentary pause in my career for public service that warrants going back to the drawing board.

“Nevertheless, there remains no let-up in my resolve to serve the nation and the rakyat (public).”