Prices of vegetables likely to increase in Malaysia as prolonged heavy rain affects crop yield, say farmers
Continuous heavy rain is considered unusual in September and the increasingly unpredictable weather pattern has depleted crop yield by about 20 per cent to 30 per cent.
JOHOR BAHRU: Continuous heavy rainfall in Malaysia over the last few weeks have depleted crop yield for vegetables across the country, said farmers who spoke to CNA.
The dip in supply of vegetables by around 20 to 30 per cent would inevitably result in price hike for vegetables such as spinach, okra, long bean and chilli, they added.
President of Malaysia wholesaler vegetable association Steven Lee told CNA that the prolonged rain has impacted crop producing areas in Melaka and Cameron Highlands and vegetable markets such as in Kuala Lumpur.
“Overall, the non-stop rain has depleted supply. It seems like supply overall has dipped between 20-30 per cent, especially for farms that are unsheltered and out in the open. This means that output for vegetables such as spinach, bok choy, long beans and okra will be hit,” said Mr Lee, who operates a farm in Melaka.
He added that the weather this year has been “unpredictable” with the overall rainfall seemed to be more than usual recently. He noted that there had been torrential downpour almost daily over the last couple of weeks.
“Typically, during the third quarter of the year, between July and October, the weather will be good and there will be a supply rebalancing. Farmers will get good crop yield and prices will fall,” said Mr Lee.
“But this year, we have not seen this at all and prices are increasing, and likely to continue to rise,” he added.
Mr Cheng Tai Hoe, Chairman of the Yong Peng vegetable farmers’ association echoed similar sentiments, noting that crop yield for farmers in northern Johor has dipped by around 20 per cent over the last month.
“If it rains heavily for a day in a week, that’s fine we can cope. But it has been prolonged (rain) continuously for many days,” said Mr Cheng, adding that the drop in supply will lead to price increase.
Mr Cheng said that these are simple market forces: “For example, there has been an order for 10kg of cucumber for my farm but we have only been able to supply 5kg. Eventually, those willing to pay more will be able to buy.”
He said that this will impact the local vegetable market, as well as vegetable exports to Singapore.
Farmer Naviin Thiagarajan, who plants okra, long beans and chilli in his farm in Kota Tinggi, Johor told CNA that there has been “increasing amounts of rainy days” this year and crop yields have been impacted.
“When there’s prolonged heavy rain, the high humidity and moisture in the atmosphere will lead to fungus infecting the crops. And if the rain continues to be heavy, farmers don’t have the opportunity to treat these fungal infections and the trees will just die,” said Mr Naviin.
He noted that crop yield for the okra plant, for example, had been destroyed by fungal infection over the last few days.
HEAVY RAINFALL EXPECTED UNTIL FEBRUARY 2023: MET MALAYSIA
According to the Malaysian meteorological department (Met Malaysia), wet weather can be expected to continue over the next few months, due to the imminent northeast monsoon.
In a statement issued on Tuesday (Sep 6), Met Malaysia noted that typically, most parts of Malaysia would experience lower rainfall in the weeks leading up to mid-September, but the situation in 2022 has been different due to the “squall line phenomena”.
The phenomena involves a line of thunderstorms which are formed as a result of concentration of winds, and they typically can last several hours, said Met Malaysia.
“Typically, during this period, strong winds will blow consistently in the southwest direction, with lower humidity and more stable atmospheric conditions, hence reducing the formation of rain clouds,” it said.
“However, (this year there has been) heavy rain along with strong winds and thunder due to the squall line phenomena which has hit the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia and west Sabah in the mornings,” it added.
The department also said that wet weather is likely to continue in many parts of the country until February 2023, due to the annual northeast monsoon which usually takes place from October until March.
It said that during the monsoon season, strong winds can be expected from the east coast, at speeds of between 10 and 20 kilometres per hour.
There will also be a series of prolonged heavy rain in some areas, especially along the east coast of Peninsular Malaysia and the west of Sarawak.
GREENHOUSES FOR CONSISTENT CROP YIELD: FARMERS
With wet weather likely to continue in the short term and overall weather patterns set to be more unpredictable in the long term due to climate change, farmers are turning to new methods to ensure that crop yields are more consistent.
Malaysia wholesaler vegetable association’s Mr Lee told CNA that more farmers are considering greenhouse facilities to house their produce. Greenhouses are structures made of transparent material which can house crops and they are equipped with facilities to control temperature and precipitation.
“For farms with greenhouses, the impact of prolonged hot weather or rain is much less. The heavy rain does not impact these businesses as crop yield is more consistent,” said Mr Lee.
“In fact, during periods when prices are high due to drop in supply, farmers who use these greenhouses win because they are able to reap higher revenues,” he added.
Johor farmer Mr Naviin, who also runs farming courses through his company Sayur Kita Asia, told CNA that he has been slowly transitioning from traditional farming to greenhouse hydroponics.
Hydroponics involves growing crops without soil, and by using nutrient solutions instead. It is typically done inside greenhouse facilities.
“Climate change is real and is going to affect everyone, farmers and those who consume the crops,” said Mr Naviin.
“The best solution is to move towards hydroponics. If we continue with open traditional farming, we won’t have control of produce and crop yield will be at the mercy of the weather,” he added.