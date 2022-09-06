Prices of vegetables likely to increase in Malaysia as prolonged heavy rain affects crop yield, say farmers

JOHOR BAHRU: Continuous heavy rainfall in Malaysia over the last few weeks have depleted crop yield for vegetables across the country, said farmers who spoke to CNA.

The dip in supply of vegetables by around 20 to 30 per cent would inevitably result in price hike for vegetables such as spinach, okra, long bean and chilli, they added.

President of Malaysia wholesaler vegetable association Steven Lee told CNA that the prolonged rain has impacted crop producing areas in Melaka and Cameron Highlands and vegetable markets such as in Kuala Lumpur.

“Overall, the non-stop rain has depleted supply. It seems like supply overall has dipped between 20-30 per cent, especially for farms that are unsheltered and out in the open. This means that output for vegetables such as spinach, bok choy, long beans and okra will be hit,” said Mr Lee, who operates a farm in Melaka.

He added that the weather this year has been “unpredictable” with the overall rainfall seemed to be more than usual recently. He noted that there had been torrential downpour almost daily over the last couple of weeks.

“Typically, during the third quarter of the year, between July and October, the weather will be good and there will be a supply rebalancing. Farmers will get good crop yield and prices will fall,” said Mr Lee.

“But this year, we have not seen this at all and prices are increasing, and likely to continue to rise,” he added.