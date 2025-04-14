Malaysia's former Prime Minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi dies, aged 85

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi died on Monday (Apr 14) at the age of 85.

He died at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur at 7.10pm, his son-in-law and former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said in an Instagram post.

Abdullah was admitted on Sunday morning after experiencing breathing difficulties, the National Heart Institute said in a separate statement.

"He was immediately placed under intensive care at the coronary care unit, where he was closely monitored by our dedicated team of cardiac specialists. Despite all medical efforts, he passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones," read the statement.

The institute also paid tribute to Abdullah, and said he was a leader who brought "calm and compassion to public service".

"His contributions to the country, especially in fostering unity and good governance, will always be remembered with deep respect and admiration."

PAK LAH

Abdullah, who is also known affectionately as Pak Lah, served between 2003 and 2009.

He became Malaysia’s fifth prime minister following the resignation of veteran leader Mahathir Mohamad after 22 years at the helm.

Khairy revealed in September 2022 that Abdullah had dementia.

The announcement was made after a family discussion, as many people were asking about the former leader’s health, he said at the time.

This is a developing story, please refresh for updates.