After 18-year wait for badminton to feature in Paralympics, Malaysia’s Cheah Liek Hou strikes gold

KUALA LUMPUR: As the anthem of Malaysia rang through the speakers of the Yoyogi National Stadium in Tokyo on Sep 4, Cheah Liek Hou fixed his gaze on the national flag, his left hand raised in a salute.

On social media, congratulations poured in for the 33-year-old, who was crowned champion of the Paralympics men’s singles SU5 (upper limb impairment). Some were curious why the southpaw used his dominant hand in the ceremony, since the gesture of respect is normally rendered with the right hand in Malaysia.

Others were quick to defend Cheah. “They explained to those who do not know me,” he told CNA in a video interview from his quarantine base in Kuala Lumpur after returning from Japan.

He has Erb’s palsy, a birth injury to his right arm’s nerves which causes paralysis of muscles. As a result, he cannot lift his right arm up high and perform tasks that require participation of both arms, such as lifting.

This also affects the way he plays badminton. With a weaker right shoulder, balancing can be a challenge when he makes quick dashes across the court. “My overhead shot, backhand, defence from my right side, it’s very clear that it’s weak,” he explained.

His opponents know this and often direct their attacks towards his weaker side, as seen in his gold medal match against world number one Dheva Anrimusthi from Indonesia.

“(Strengthening my right side) is part of my training. I brush up daily, and do it consistently.

“I train my right side for four days and spend two days training on my left side, which is my strong form. I need to focus on the right side,” said the athlete who hails from Kuala Lumpur.