Ban on mopeds, PMDs on Malaysian roads enforced with immediate effect: Transport minister 

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has banned with immediate effect several types of micromobility vehicles on public roads as they pose a danger to road users, said Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong.

Dr Wee said that these vehicles include mopeds, personal mobility devices (PMD) such as electric scooters and modified scooters, as well as personal mobility aids (PMA).

“Lately, the use of micromobility vehicles has become more frequent … The use of micromobility vehicles on the road not only endangers their users but other road users as well.

“Just like the ‘mat lajak’ case that took eight lives, the use of micromobility in a traffic flow that involves other motor vehicles will only create the risk of similar tragedy,” he said during a press conference on Tuesday (Apr 26).

“Mat lajak” refers to youths who participate in drag-racing using illegally-modified bicycles on public roads.

A woman driver named Sam Ke Ting was sentenced to jail earlier this month for allegedly crashing into a group of teenagers on illegally modified bicycles at Jalan Lingkaran Dalam, Johor Bahru, at 3.20am on Feb 18, 2017.