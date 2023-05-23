Barisan Nasional chairman Ahmad Zahid urges component parties to strengthen themselves to expand support base

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on Tuesday (May 23) said that component parties within the coalition need to focus on strengthening and improving themselves in order to expand their support base.

According to Free Malaysia Today (FMT), Ahmad Zahid – who is also Malaysia’s deputy prime minister – reportedly said that no party in BN should feel slighted as its cooperation with Pakatan Harapan (PH) is a “smart partnership”.

“I don’t want others to despair when we are cooperating in a smart partnership. Give a good impression (of yourself).

“Member parties (in BN) must strengthen themselves,” Ahmad Zahid was quoted as saying by FMT.

Ahmad Zahid – the president of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) – was responding to Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) secretary-general Chong Sin Woon, who had urged the deputy prime minister to focus on taking care of BN component parties instead of parties within PH, Malay Mail reported.

UMNO and MCA are component parties within the BN coalition.