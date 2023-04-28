Barisan Nasional reiterates backing for Anwar-led government amid alleged plan to seize power

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional’s (BN) supreme council has unanimously agreed to support the unity government led by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, said its secretary general Zambry Abd Kadir.

“Barisan Nasional is committed to jointly develop the people's policy agenda and continue to implement it,” he said in a statement on Thursday (Apr 27) night after the coalition’s supreme council meeting.

Mr Zambry said that the meeting was chaired by BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and attended by all BN component parties.

The statement was issued after a news report claimed that there are plans to remove Mr Anwar from his position via by-elections among BN Members of Parliament (MPs) who did not support him.

According to news portal The Vibes, several BN MPs were being wooed and persuaded to quit their parties and sacrifice their seats.

The MPs would then seek re-election under the opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN) banner, according to the report on Monday.

Subsequently, this was denied by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu, among other politicians.

Mr Ahmad Faizal was quoted as saying by Malaysiakini and other local outlets that the allegations that his coalition is plotting to topple Mr Anwar’s government are baseless. Bersatu is a component party of PN.

Under the current anti-party hopping law, MPs have to vacate their seat if they quit or cease to become a member of their political parties.

The law was enacted following the party hopping among MPs that led to the downfall of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government in 2020 and Malaysia having three prime ministers in a span of one term.

Meanwhile, Mr Zambry also said that the BN’s supreme council had agreed to take part in a unity government national convention on May 14 at the World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur.

“Barisan Nasional calls for all leaders from the various walks of life to maintain unity and harmony so that political stability can be guaranteed,” said Mr Zambry.

He added that the supreme council had also been informed about the party's preparations for the six state elections - in Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan – that are likely to be held in July or August.

"Discussions also involve the cooperation model between Barisan and parties in the unity government," said Mr Zambry.

Mr Anwar was sworn in as prime minister on Nov 24 last year after the 15th General Election (GE15) failed to produce a clear winner.

He leads a unity government comprising his PH coalition and the previous ruling coalition BN, among other parties.

Other parties and coalitions that currently back the unity government include Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Parti Warisan (Warisan).