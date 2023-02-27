Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Barisan Nasional issues letter of demand to Bersatu’s leaders over allegations against Malaysia DPM Ahmad Zahid
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Barisan Nasional issues letter of demand to Bersatu’s leaders over allegations against Malaysia DPM Ahmad Zahid

Barisan Nasional issues letter of demand to Bersatu’s leaders over allegations against Malaysia DPM Ahmad Zahid

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Muhyiddin Yassin and party information chief Azmin Ali were asked in the letter of demand issued by Barisan Nasional to apologise and retract their allegations against coalition chairman Ahmad Zahid. (Photo: Facebook/Muhyiddin Yassin, Azmin Ali)

27 Feb 2023 06:49PM (Updated: 27 Feb 2023 06:49PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN) has sent a letter of demand to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) leaders Muhyiddin Yassin and Azmin Ali for alleging that Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had orchestrated the court charges against Bersatu member Wan Saiful Wan Jan.

In a statement on Monday (Feb 27), BN Communications said that Mr Muhyiddin, who is the Bersatu president and Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman, had called Ahmad Zahid a “mastermind” and “planner” of the accusations against Wan Saiful and the PN coalition.

“The allegation is a reckless and intentional slander to cover up the damage that is currently happening in Perikatan Nasional,” said BN. 

The statement added that Mr Azmin, who is PN’s information chief, had also alleged that the corruption charges against Bersatu and the coalition were “planned actions”. 

Related:

Mr Muhyiddin and Mr Azmin were both asked to apologise and retract their allegations against Ahmad Zahid, who is also the BN chairman. 

“In the letter of demand sent (to Muhyiddin and Azmin), the two must retract their statements, apologise publicly and pay the compensation for the damages caused by their defamatory statements,” said BN’s communication division. 

“These wild accusations cannot be allowed to drag on to be used as material to deceive and escape from accusations against wrongdoings and crimes that have been committed.” 

According to Sinar Harian, Mr Muhyiddin had claimed last Tuesday that the cluster of court cases involving Bersatu leaders were masterminded by Ahmad Zahid. 

This came after Wan Saiful, who is Bersatu’s information chief, claimed trial and pleaded not guilty to accepting and soliciting bribes of almost RM7 million (US$1.6 million) in relation to the government’s Jana Wibawa aid programme. 

According to local media, the Tasek Gelugor Member of Parliament (MP) was also charged with soliciting an unspecified amount for a road project worth RM232 million.

The Jana Wibawa aid programme was an economic generation project during Malaysia’s COVID-19 movement control order. It was a stimulus aid package that was meant to help Bumiputera contractors.

Commenting on the charges against Wan Saiful, Mr Muhyiddin claimed last Tuesday that his party is the victim of “selective prosecution”. 

“We actually expected that this would be done by the PH (Pakatan Harapan)-BN government to weaken Bersatu after seeing growing support for Perikatan Nasional,” said Mr Muhyiddin at a press conference, according to Free Malaysia Today. 

The probe into Jana Wibawa began after Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim found in his capacity as finance minister that high-expenditure projects such as Jana Wibawa did not go through a tender process. 

Other ongoing investigations into Bersatu include a probe into Mr Muhyiddin over allegations that a government contract, worth over a billion ringgit, was awarded to a relative during his tenure as prime minister. 

Source: Agencies/ya(as)

Related Topics

Malaysia Barisan Nasional Perikatan Nasional Ahmad Zahid Hamidi Bersatu funds

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.