Malaysia government to hold sales for basic necessities to help check price hikes: Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government will be holding regular sales of basic goods as part of the efforts to keep prices of necessities affordable to consumers, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Alexander Nanta Linggi told parliament on Tuesday (Nov 30).

Speaking during question time, Mr Nanta said that the government will organise the "Keluarga Malaysia" (Malaysian Family) sales twice a month starting from this Saturday.

“The ministry will ensure that the prices of the goods sold will be cheaper than the market, by 15 to 20 per cent," he said, adding that the sales would be held in all 222 parliamentary constituencies.

He was responding to a question by former finance minister Lim Guan Eng and opposition MP for Bagan about actions to contain the rising prices of goods.

Mr Nanta said that other government agencies and departments would also cooperate with his ministry to ensure that the sales of these basic necessities would reach households affected by the price increases.

Currently, the ministry had over 1,000 price monitoring officers roving daily to check the prices of 480 items in 1,500 premises nationwide, to ensure that price rises occurred reasonably.