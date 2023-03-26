'Kept in the dark': Batang Kali landslide survivors urge authorities to release full investigation report

KUALA LUMPUR: More than three months after a landslide occurred at a campsite in the town of Batang Kali, Selangor, survivors are still grappling with its aftermath and are urging authorities to release its full findings on the incident.

Ms Toni Wong - one of the 61 survivors of the landslide that happened on the grounds of Father’s Organic Farm - told CNA that she wants transparency and accountability from the authorities when it comes to the investigations.

The disaster claimed the lives of 31 people, including 13 children.

“Shouldn’t they come forward to the victims and say ‘this is the result of the investigations’? We don’t know who is in charge of channeling the information to us,” she said.

The businesswoman added: “This would be for those who lost family members and to motivate all of us to get on with our lives. We want accountability and action from the government. It is not fair for us to be kept in the dark.”

The landslide in Batang Kali, a popular hilly area near Genting Highlands, happened while people slept in their tents in the wee hours of Dec 16. Two landslides occurred within the span of half an hour.