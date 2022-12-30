Malaysia landslide: Tearful memorial for 11 from KL primary school who died in Batang Kali 

KUALA LUMPUR: Tears flowed at the Mun Choong Chinese Primary School in Kuala Lumpur on Friday (Dec 30) during a memorial to honour the victims of the recent Batang Kali landslide.

A total of 31 people were confirmed dead, including 11 from the school, in the tragedy which occurred at the Father's Organic Farm in the early hours of the morning on Dec 16.

Of the 11 victims - six were teachers, three were students, while the other two were the canteen operator and his staff.