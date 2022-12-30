Malaysia landslide: Tearful memorial for 11 from KL primary school who died in Batang Kali 

KUALA LUMPUR: Tears flowed at the Mun Choong Chinese Primary School in Kuala Lumpur on Friday (Dec 30) during a memorial to honour the victims of the recent Batang Kali landslide.
A total of 31 people were confirmed dead, including 11 from the school, in the tragedy which occurred at the Father's Organic Farm in the early hours of the morning on Dec 16.
Of the 11 victims - six were teachers, three were students, while the other two were the canteen operator and his staff.
The memorial began with a one minute silence and concluded with the releasing of balloons by those present at the event.
In her speech, the school headmistress Cheong Kam Yin vowed to continue the unfinished mission of the six teachers who died in the incident.
"They were very dedicated to education and we have to continue the work that they did," she said.
Kuala Lumpur Education Department deputy director general Abdul Aziz Hashim said that the tragedy was a big loss to the school, the department and the country.
"Even though I never met them, I know how much they meant to all of you. We want to let you know that out thoughts are with you, our hearts are with you during this time of sorrow,” he said.
“The loving memories of your co-workers and your students will help you find peace and comfort," added Mr Abdul Aziz.
The school's Parent-Teacher Association head U Chin Ong said that the 11 who died were all part of the Mun Choong school family.
"We feel pain, but no matter what, we have to move on. Life has to go on. After today, we can hopefully put the past behind and look forward. That's the only thing we can do," he said, adding that they needed time to get past the tragedy.
The memorial also saw the musical performance of Amazing Grace by the students of a class and songs by teachers of the school.
Written tributes were also placed on several boards, with the teachers being thanked for the dedication to the students.
A parent wrote that one of the teachers who died was her son's angel and that her demise was a great loss to the family.
"You no longer have to be so stressed with all the students and their daily homework. I believe you are one of the most happy and pretty angels in heaven," read the note.
The Batang Kali landslide took place shortly after 2am on the morning of Dec 16 when an embankment of about 450,000 cubic metres of earth collapsed near the Father's Organic Farm.
The earth tore through an unlicensed campsite while people slept in their tents.
A total of 61 out of 92 people affected by the landslide escaped the tragedy.
Bodies of the 31 victims were recovered in the span of 10 days, with the body of the last victim managed to be found by the search and rescue team on Saturday (Dec 24).
The police have previously said that they recorded statements from 53 people to assist in investigations, including the operator of the campsite.