Bersatu treasurer remanded as probe into party’s bank accounts widens in Malaysia: Reports

KUALA LUMPUR: Following the investigations into Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) bank accounts, party treasurer Mohd Salleh Bajuri has been remanded by Malaysia’s anti-graft agency for further investigations, according to local media.

The Star, citing a source, reported on Thursday (March 2) that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) detained Mohd Salleh on Wednesday for two days over allegations concerning party accounts.

The report said that the anti-graft agency made the application for remand on Tuesday at the Magistrate Courts in Kuala Lumpur.

"This is purely political persecution by those intending to taint Bersatu and Perikatan Nasional (PN). The remand ends tomorrow and he should be released tomorrow.

“However, we were told MACC is trying to get another remand for a few more days," according to The Star report, citing a source. Bersatu is a component party of PN.

According to The Malaysian Insight, MACC chief Azam Baki confirmed the arrest but did not elaborate.

The party is currently being investigated by the MACC for the alleged embezzlement of RM600 billion (US$142 billion) in funds used by the previous PN-led government during the COVID-19 pandemic from 2020 to 2022.

Last Thursday, Mr Azam Baki said that there could be more people who may be charged in connection to their involvement in the Jana Wibawa programme.

"There are still papers that remain under investigation, so I do not rule out the possibility of anyone, including leaders, if they are involved in bribery, being recommended for prosecution," Mr Azam was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times.