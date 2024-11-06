Bangladesh asks Malaysia to arrest and extradite 2 businessmen over alleged migrant worker trafficking and extortion

KUALA LUMPUR: Bangladesh police have called on Malaysia to arrest and extradite the founder of a controversial firm managing Malaysia’s migrant worker intake and his associate as part of a probe into alleged money laundering, extortion and trafficking of migrant workers, according to a report.

Bestinet Sdn Bhd founder Mohamed Aminul Islam and Mr Mohamad Ruhul Amin are alleged to be involved in a system that “fraudulently extorted money from the victims” and subjected them to “physical and mental torture”, read a letter dated Oct 24 which Dhaka’s branch of Interpol had sent to its counterpart in Malaysia.

Bangladesh’s request was first reported on Nov 5 by Bloomberg.

Dhaka’s police inspector Ashiqur Rahman who is part of Bangladesh’s Interpol Branch as well as a senior Bangladeshi government official who was not allowed to speak publicly about the matter have both confirmed to Bloomberg the letter was sent to Malaysia.

The letter, however, does not say whether the men have been charged, according to Bloomberg.

Mr Ashiqur added that Malaysian authorities had already responded to the letter by requesting Bangladesh to submit a formal request for extradition. The documents are currently being prepared, he said.

As of Nov 6, Malaysian police and home affairs and foreign affairs ministries have yet to issue any statements on the matter.

Mr Aminul’s lawyer had however told Bloomberg that they have yet to receive any information regarding the letter from the Bangladeshi police and denied the allegations raised in it.

Meanwhile, a representative for Catharsis International - a Dhaka-based recruitment firm for which Mr Ruhul is the sole proprietor - had replied to Bloomberg via email, refuting any allegations and stating that Mr Ruhul has “always been operating legally, legitimately and ethically”.

Mr Aminul, a former Bangladesh national who has taken up Malaysian citizenship, stepped down as chairman of Bestinet in July 2023 but remains a shareholder of the company, according to news outlet Malaysiakini.

Mr Ruhul meanwhile, acts as his representative in Bangladesh.

According to Mr Ashiqur, both Mr Aminul and Mr Ruhul were last sighted in Kuala Lumpur.

ALLEGATIONS OF A MONEY LAUNDERING SYNDICATE

In a Malaysiakini report on Sep 23 that is also available on Bestinet’s official website, the company had denied allegations that it was involved in money laundering activities through its founder Mr Aminul.