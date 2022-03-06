Logo
Asia

Malaysia's borders to reopen soon: PM Ismail Sabri
Asia

Malaysia's borders to reopen soon: PM Ismail Sabri

Malaysia's borders to reopen soon: PM Ismail Sabri

A bus carrying passengers crosses the Causeway linking Singapore and Malaysia on Nov 29, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Vincent Thian)

06 Mar 2022 12:09AM (Updated: 06 Mar 2022 12:09AM)
JOHOR BAHRU: Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has confirmed on Saturday (Mar 5) that the country's borders will be reopened soon. 

This will allow more Malaysians to spend time with their family members during Hari Raya Aidilfitri in May, he added.

The Malaysian government is in the process of implementing a Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) by land with Brunei and Thailand, to allow for travel to and from Malaysia with these two countries, said Mr Ismail Sabri. 

This will add to the existing VTL arrangement with Singapore. Another with Indonesia is still under planning. 

“To rejuvenate economic activities and tourism, especially in Johor, the federal government implemented the air and land VTL with Singapore on Jan 21 this year to facilitate the reunion of families separated by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Mr Ismail Sabri. 

“I was told that 200,000 Malaysians commute between Singapore and Johor.

"They no longer have to undergo compulsory quarantine at home after taking two health screening tests, once when leaving Singapore and again on arrival in Malaysia.”

Meanwhile, Malaysia's Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin reportedly said on Saturday that Mr Ismail Sabri is expected to announce the date of the reopening of borders next week. 

Mr Khairy said the Cabinet reached an agreement on the reopening at its meeting on Friday. 

Source: Bernama/lk(gr)

